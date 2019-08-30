Beef Plan urges minister to reconvene talks without meat factories

Beef Plan is urging the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to immediately reconvene talks to resolve the ongoing dispute - but without meat factories.

Farmers continue to protest outside some meat factories, despite court action being taken by some plants.

They have been temporarily suspended at two factories in the southeast to allow Chinese inspectors to visit them.

Dawn Meats will return to the High Court today, as it takes action against a protester.

Beef Plan's David Whelehan said: "We're urging Minister Creed to reconvene the talks urgently. It's time now to get these issues dealt with.

"To be fair we have no interest anymore in listening to what Meat Industry Ireland has to say. They have stated their position quite clearly.

"Instead of Meat Industry Ireland being brought to the table, why not leave them outside the door this time and bring the retailers in in their place."