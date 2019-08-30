News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Beef Plan urges minister to reconvene talks without meat factories

Beef Plan urges minister to reconvene talks without meat factories
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Beef Plan is urging the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to immediately reconvene talks to resolve the ongoing dispute - but without meat factories.

Farmers continue to protest outside some meat factories, despite court action being taken by some plants.

They have been temporarily suspended at two factories in the southeast to allow Chinese inspectors to visit them.

Dawn Meats will return to the High Court today, as it takes action against a protester.

Beef Plan's David Whelehan said: "We're urging Minister Creed to reconvene the talks urgently. It's time now to get these issues dealt with.

"To be fair we have no interest anymore in listening to what Meat Industry Ireland has to say. They have stated their position quite clearly.

"Instead of Meat Industry Ireland being brought to the table, why not leave them outside the door this time and bring the retailers in in their place."

More on this topic

Farmers to picket at factory today despite visiting Chinese delegationFarmers to picket at factory today despite visiting Chinese delegation

IFA: Bringing beef farmers to the courts will solve nothingIFA: Bringing beef farmers to the courts will solve nothing

Beef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factoriesBeef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factories

Farmers are facing 'financial ruin', says Beef Plan Movement vice-chairmanFarmers are facing 'financial ruin', says Beef Plan Movement vice-chairman

TOPIC: Farmers

More in this Section

Tensions with London, no-deal Brexit and a precarious budgetTensions with London, no-deal Brexit and a precarious budget

Barnier pledges to protect peace in IrelandBarnier pledges to protect peace in Ireland

UN treaty to oblige locating remains of homesUN treaty to oblige locating remains of homes

One injured in Co Wicklow fireOne injured in Co Wicklow fire


Lifestyle

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »