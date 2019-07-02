Barry's Tea withdraws sponsorship of greyhound race in Cork

Barry’s Tea has formally withdrawn its local sponsorship of an annual greyhound race in the wake of last week’s RTÉ Investigates documentary on the sport in Ireland.

Last week, the broadcast revealed that almost 6,000 greyhounds are killed each year in Ireland because they are not fast enough.

A previously unpublished report highlighted on the programme also found that 1,000% more pups are bred than the racing industry requires.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Barry’s Tea said it was “saddened and horrified” by concerns raised in the show over the treatment of dogs within the industry.

“Our reflection, we have decided to withdraw our local sponsorship of the annual race in Curraheen Park, Cork.”

The move comes after more than 200 people gathered to protest against the industry at the Curraheen Race Track.

Earlier this week, Boylesports and FBD Insurance, who are among the sponsors of the industry in Ireland, also expressed concern over the practices highlighted in the show.

Following the RTÉ Investigates report, the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) said it strongly condemned the practices outlined during the broadcast.

Chairman of the IGB Frank Nyhan said: “We completely condemn the deplorable actions towards greyhounds highlighted in the RTE broadcast.”

As a result of the newly signed Greyhound Racing Act 2019, the industry now has an opportunity to further progress and modernise.

“When the Act is in full effect, it will add to existing legislation and ensure that the racing greyhound is the most regulated of all canine breeds in Ireland. The IGB is fully supportive of these measures.”