BAI rejects complaint about radio presenter suggesting Rosary prayer 'almost satanic'

Complaints made about a radio presenter who suggested that the Rosary prayer at a funeral mass was “almost satanic” have been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Niall Boylan was speaking on the appropriateness of bringing children to funerals on his radio show on Classic Hits 4FM on October 16, 2019.

He spoke after attending a family funeral with his own children in which he found the rosary prayer seemed “almost satanic.”

Complainant Martin Long claimed the presenter’s explanation of the rosary “was an inversion of the truth, abhorrent to a Catholic audience and to acceptable public norms of radio listening".

He also found “the overall tone of the programme, along with the presenter’s offensive remarks which demonised the Rosary prayer, to be negative and disrespectful".

The broadcaster defended the remarks, saying that it was an adult show and that the comments referred to one personal experience and did not therefore imply that all funeral masses or Rosary prayers were almost satanic.

The BAI rejected the complaint, saying that the presenter regularly discusses personal experiences in his show and that the comments he made were in the context of a personal experience and were clearly presented as such.

A number of complaints were made against a McDonald's Happy Meal Grilled Chicken advert on RTÉ over the advert's influence on children.

However the BAI also rejected these complaints, saying that the food advertised was not categorised as a High Fat Sugar Salt (HFSS) food - containing a grilled chicken wrap, milk, apple and grape bag - so it did not have to comply with the more stringent standards of HFSS food advertising.

The BAI also rejected a number of complaints made against RTÉ Investigates: Running for their lives, a documentary film investigating the greyhound racing industry which was broadcast on RTÉ One, June 26, 2019.

Complainants, including the Irish Greyhound Board, claimed that the show contained several inaccuracies, including accusations regarding the number of greyhounds culled each year, the racing lifetime of greyhounds, the use of the performance-enhancing drug Erythropoietin (EPO) and the number of countries which still support greyhound racing.

It also alleged that all contributors were not impartial and that the programme was neither objective nor impartial and showed only negative aspects of the racing industry.

RTÉ disputed these allegations, saying the programme was a comprehensive, factual investigation into practices in the greyhound industry.

It said that it relied on varied sources and accurate information and that it saw no evidence that the programme presented greyhound racing solely in a negative manner or that the content could be considered as an attack on the industry.

The BAI rejected the complaints, saying that the programme was a comprehensive exploration of the topic in a factual manner which was fair, objective and impartial.