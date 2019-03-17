At least one person airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on M6

Latest: At least one person has been airlifted to hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash on the M6 near Kilbeggan in County Westmeath.

Gardaí say five vehicles were involved.

The M6 eastbound has remained closed for several hours as emergency teams work to clear what gardaí have described as a "serious traffic collision".

The westbound carriageway quickly reopened but eastbound motorists travelling between junction 5 Tullamore and junction 3 Rochfortbridge were asked to divert to the N52, via Mullingar.

Congestion was increased when a hail shower caused slippery road conditions in the area, prompting the AA to urge motorists to use extra caution on their approach.

As evening approaches, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are repeating their appeals for motorists to drive with extra caution this bank holiday weekend.

Earlier (1:59pm): Motorway closed following multi-vehicle collision in Westmeath

The number of people injured has not yet been confirmed.

It's one of a number of collisions across the country with gardai called to two crashes on the M6 in Galway, two collisions in Kildare on the M9 northbound and southbound, and a crash on the Bundoran / Kinlough Road in Donegal.

