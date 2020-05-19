News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level

ASTI: Leaving Cert students allowed to choose assessment level
File photo
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Leaving Cert students will be able to choose what level they are assessed under before their calculated grades are finalised. 

Students can nominate whether they are assessed under Higher or Ordinary level before their grade estimations are completed, the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) has told its members. 

Conflicts of interest in a school, like a parent teaching their child, will also have to be declared, and teachers must not be subjected to any influence, pressure or coercion by parents, guardians or students.

Official, detailed guidance on how teachers will issue calculated grades is expected to be issued tomorrow. This was signalled by Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, earlier this week. This guidance is expected to outline exactly how teachers should arrive at estimated marks and a student's class ranking. 

One of the safeguards built into the process includes declaring conflicts of interest within a school. The ASTI has also sought full legal protection for teachers to be put in place, and it has sought legal advice from its own advisers. 

According to the ASTI, the mark and ranking of students submitted to the national standardisation process cannot be considered as a mark from an individual teacher. 

"This is because the judgement of an individual teacher is subject to a school-based alignment process prior to finalisation." While students can appeal their grades, this is confined to checking for errors in data entry. 

READ MORE

Health authorities announce 'consistent suppression of Covid-19 in the community'

Student's work that has already been submitted to the State Examinations Commission is understood to be en route back to teachers who now will need it for assessment. 

While the Department of Education has asked that schools have their end of the data processed and submitted by the end of May, the ASTI believes this target is “overly ambitious.”

Once schools have signed off on students' estimated grades, they will be submitted to the Department of Education for standardisation. Updated guidance published by the department this week says that any attempts to influence, pressure or coerce a teacher for a certain grade will be regarded as "totally inappropriate". 

Both the ASTI and the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) have raised concerns over the fairness and equity of the process of calculated grades.

Both unions say they will support the process during the current emergency but this should not be taken as setting a precedent, or as an agreement to operate such measures in the future. 

READ MORE

'It would reflect badly on us': Varadkar raises 'concerns' over school reopenings

More on this topic

Dept to send guidance on Leaving Cert grades to teachers this weekDept to send guidance on Leaving Cert grades to teachers this week

Letter to the Editor: Difficulties in satisfying all in Leaving Cert outcomeLetter to the Editor: Difficulties in satisfying all in Leaving Cert outcome

Victoria White: We need to humanise the Leaving Cert and change the CAO systemVictoria White: We need to humanise the Leaving Cert and change the CAO system

McHugh 'very open' to expanding summer support for kids with extra needsMcHugh 'very open' to expanding summer support for kids with extra needs


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19Leaving CertASTIeducationschoolTOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces

High Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospitalHigh Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospital

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

Unions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measuresUnions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measures


Lifestyle

So the lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat and Ireland is slowly returning to a ‘different’ kind of ‘normal’ but a lot of us are still spending a hefty chunk of our time at home or — weather and work permitting — in the back garden.Food & Fun: Cooking in the great outdoors

Working towards a more sustainable life might seem daunting, but a few directions, checklists and ideas, with some photos to motivate might be the starting point, writes Carol O’CallaghanTurn over a new leaf: Books to inspire you to live a more sustainable life

Unerringly honest and often unprintable, Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan discusses everyday sexism, life in lockdown, and coronavirus-themed comedy.Katherine Ryan: ‘Even when I was small I knew it was impossible to be liked by everyone’

Bad posture can wreak havoc on your spine. Yogi Meghan Shannen shows Liz Connor how to undo the damage of your makeshift home office set-up.4 anti-desk yoga poses to do if you’re sitting all day

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »