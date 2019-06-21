Armed gardaí not the solution to Drogheda drug gangs, says TD

Armed gardaí will not solve the problem with drug gangs in Drogheda, according to Fine Gael TD for Louth Fergus O’Dowd.

“We need law and order restored by rank and file gardaí,” he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Fergus O'Dowd TD

Statistics for crimes such as public order offences are down, he said.

Mr O’Dowd described Thursday night’s shooting as “an appalling event” which had shocked him.

“The gardaí are doing their job, they are doing their best, but they can’t stop everybody.”

However, he said he will be asking questions about the possibility of more patrols.

“I have no doubt about the professionalism of the gardaí.”

Mr O’Dowd said it was hugely important to get the message out before the Fleadh that Drogheda is safe. “There will be hundreds of thousands of visitors who will be welcome.”

He said that the violence is being caused by a small gang who are known to the gardaí, but that the gardaí have to work within the law.

If it is determined that more gardaí are needed, he was certain that the Garda Commissioner would do what was necessary.

The reason for the ongoing feud was drugs, he said.

“It is because more people are spending more money on more drugs.”

House in Drogheda destroyed in petrol bomb attack

By Digital Desk staff

A house has been completely destroyed after two petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting in Termon Abbey. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson.

A number of homes were damaged following the incident, which happened in the Moneymore area last night.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s remains in hospital after being shot twice in the Termon Abbey area of Drogheda last night.

He received non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the shoulder and chin at 8.20pm.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The incident is related to the ongoing dispute between two rival crime gangs.

The feud has escalated over the past few months with attempted murder and a number of attacks on property.

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said last night's attack happened less than two weeks after extra Garda resources arrived in Drogheda.

He said: "The fact that we have 25 new full-time Gardaí in Drogheda obviously wasn't able to prevent this particular attack, but I do know we also have the armed response unit and the regional response unit are also present.

"Every effort is being made by the Gardaí to apprehend the culprits and to make sure these situations don't reoccur."