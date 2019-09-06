News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aontú candidates will not take seats in Westminster if elected

Friday, September 06, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Peadar Tóibín says if his candidates are successful in the North, they will not take their seats in the British Parliament.

The Aontú leader says the party will contest up to five seats in the expected upcoming Westminster elections.

It is not yet known who the candidates will be or what constituencies they will contest.

Deputy Tóibín says the move is to further the debate on Irish unity.

"Now we're very clear, we are an Irish republican party," said Mr Tóibín.

"We want to see Irish reunification. We want to send MPs to Dublin.

"We want them to participate in some way in the debate in Dublin."

