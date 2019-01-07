NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Anti-abortion protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 11:26 AM
By Elaine Keogh

Half a dozen people who are anti-abortion are holding a protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth today.

One of them is Charles Byrne, who took an unsuccessful legal challenge to the outcome of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Mr Byrne said today they were a group of concerned citizens and he is protesting because, “I deeply and profoundly care about the right to life of every human being...We are here because we believe hospitals need to be places of care through compassion.”

A protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

The group is holding placards saying ‘Abortion is murder,’ ‘Let him be born,’ ‘Killing in progress,’ and ‘Let her be born.’

Mr Byrne said that “it is a quiet protest, we are not going to leaflet people.”

The HSE said it is not commenting.

Dr Peter Boylan criticised messages speculating when abortions are to be carried out in Ireland.

The obstetrician, who is the HSE’s clinical advisor on the introduction of abortion services, says patient confidentiality must be respected.

It comes after the economist Professor Ray Kinsella, tweeted yesterday claiming an abortion was to be carried out in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda this morning and urged prayers for the woman.

Dr Boylan says the speculation is out of order.

"It's completely inappropriate for somebody who knows absolutely nothing about medical practice to say something like that in the public domain."

He added that "patient confidentiality is absolutely critical".

Yesterday, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin urged caution over anti-abortion protests at GP surgeries.

He said that while "everybody has a right to make a protest", GP surgeries were used by everybody for all sorts of reasons.

READ MORE: Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme Dr Martin said: "Protesting within the rule of law and the rule of the constitution - you can't be against it...I would be particularly cautious about protesting against GPs because everybody is going there, and people go there for all sorts of reasons.

"I'm not a person personally for protest, what the church should be doing is strengthening its resolve to help women in crisis and to educate people about the broad range."

- additional reporting by Digital Desk staff


KEYWORDS

AbortionHealthHospital

Related Articles

Irish Family Planning Association to start providing abortion care at two of its Dublin clinics

Archbishop’s warning over anti-abortion protest tactics

200 GPs signed up to provide abortion services - Health Minister

'That's deplorable' - Pro-choice campaigners hit out at anti-abortion protest outside GP clinic

More in this Section

Taoiseach monitoring Brexit situation 'very closely'

Second fire on Main Street in Bray in less than a week

Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Three men due in court in connection with cannabis plants seizure


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »