Almost nine-out-of-ten people want govt financial support to keep post offices open

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Almost nine-out-of-ten people say they want to see Government financial support to keep their post offices open.

Some 86% of people also said they want more State services processed in local post offices, according to a new survey carried out by Red C.

Some 1,015 adults were surveyed on the future of the post office network amid fears that the removal of some services from the network could result in mass closures in the coming years.

Some 91% said their post office provides a valuable service to the local community, while 86% support the Government providing financial support to keep their post office open.

Support was strongest among older people and outside of Dublin, though more than 80% of young people also said they want action to maintain their post office.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) welcomed the findings. IPU general gecretary Ned O’Hara said:

“The IPU has commissioned a major report to cost and recommend a system for the introduction of a public service obligation (PSO) for the post office network.

The detailed findings and recommendations will be published in the coming months. It is critical that the next Government is from the outset clearly committed to a post office PSO and the expansion of services.

Business across the post office network is falling by 6% to 7% per annum and many are at on brink of closure.

Currently, support payments are being made to most post offices as part of a new contract introduced in 2018. However, these are to end in 2021 and the IPU fears hundreds of closures if a PSO is not delivered within 12 months.

IPU president Seán Martin said the contribution to local economies and social value which post offices bring is far in excess of the level which a PSO is likely to be. Letting the network collapse would prove far more costly, he said.

Mr Martin said all State services, such as motor tax payments, public service renewals, and other administrative services, should all be available in post offices:

“Post offices have a central role to play in future economic and civic regeneration in villages, towns, and urban communities.”

An PostGovernmentFinancial SupportTOPIC: An Post

