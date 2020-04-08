Aldi introduces priority shopping for frontline staff

Aldi is to introduce measures to ensure frontline staff are prioritised at its 142 stores nationwide.

Beginning this Thursday, all frontline staff providing essential services will be allowed priority access to stores.

It will apply seven days a week from 9am to 8pm.

Where Aldi staff are limiting the number of customers in store, any frontline staff with a relevant form of ID will be allowed to enter the store as soon as social distancing guidelines permit.

The retailer's social distancing measures began last month and include posters in-store and clear markings on the floor for queuing.

They have already implemented priority shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable customers between 11am and 1pm each day.

Aldi said: "The move means that those who may be finding it hard to shop for groceries due to working long shifts to protect others will not have to wait in queues outside a store before being able to buy what they need."

