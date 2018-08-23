Home»Breaking News»ireland

Agreement reached between pilots and Ryanair

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 08:08 AM

An agreement has been reached between Ryanair and Irish-based pilots.

Talks between the airline and pilot's union Fórsa began yesterday and ended at 7.30am this morning after a 22-hour negotiating session.

The proposed agreement will now go to ballot, with a recommendation for acceptance from Fórsa and its Ryanair pilot representatives.

The union has been asked by facilitator Kieran Mulvey to make no public comment while the ballot is conducted.

In a statement, Ryanair confirmed that an agreement had been reached with Fórsa and its Irish-based pilots' committee.

Ryanair said that it will the proposals to its Board "in due course" after pilots have voted and signed the agreement.

It also said that mediator Kieran Mulvey had asked both sides to refrain from making further comment and that the airline "will respect his wishes".

Around 100 Irish-based Ryanair pilots took part in five days of strike action throughout the summer in a dispute over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

Thousands of passengers across Ireland and Europe were affected by flight cancellations as 24-hour pickets were also held in Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

