Action on behalf of boy, 3, who fell and fractured leg in Wexford playzone settled for €65,000

A boy who fell seven feet to the ground while in a playzone area four years ago has settled his High Court action for €65,000.

Jamie Cummins was only three years old when he fractured his right thigh bone in the fall as he climbed steps to access a mid level three tier play and slide area at Wexford Playzone.

Jamie Cummins, Mount Prospect, Clonard, Co Wexford had through his mother Leanne Moore sued Wexford Playzone Ltd, Clonard, Wexford as a result of the accident on July 18, 2015.

The boy was climbing the leatherette covered steps ahead of his mother when he fell down an opening and a series of climbing steps to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital and a fracture of his right thigh was diagnosed.

The High Court heard liability was at issue in the case.

The little boy had attended the playzone with his parents and sister. The mother, the court was told was right behind her son and arrived at the top behind him. The mother was assisting the boy’s sister come up the final step when the accident happened.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons noted liability was at issue in the case and he was satisfied to rule the matter.