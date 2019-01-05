938 arrests for driving intoxicated in past month

It was “the morning after the night before” for one in 10 drivers arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drink- or drug-driving over the festive season, it has emerged.

Since the Christmas and New Year road safety campaign started at the end of last November, 938 drivers were arrested on suspicion of illegally driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

One in 10 arrested by gardaí during the morning was found to have alcohol or drugs in their system.

Gardaí intend to continue to focus on these “high-risk drivers” throughout the year.

“It’s a choice to drive intoxicated — and a potentially fatal one,” An Garda Síochána warned when the results of its road safety campaign were published yesterday.

The Road Safety Authority said it was “disappointing” that people were still prepared to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol, even the morning after.

Its analysis of Garda investigation files for fatal collisions shows that 11% of cases where the driver had consumed alcohol occurred between 7am and 11am.

Last year, almost 9,000 motorists were detected for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

READ MORE: The journey to transform how we travel in Cork City will not be a smooth one

Garda statistics indicate that 6% of all driving-under-the-influence arrests made up to the end of November took place the morning after.

Sunday morning was found to have the highest number of drivers under the influence from the night before, representing 26% of all arrests between 7am and 11am.

The safety campaign highlighted the dangers of driving the morning after consuming alcohol.

New penalties mean drivers detected with a blood alcohol concentration of 50mg-80mg face losing their licence for three months.