71% of youths detained in Oberstown have substance misuse problems

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:13 PM

There were 75 young people in Oberstown Children's Detention Campus during the first quarter of this year.

47% of those in the centre in Dublin had previously served detention orders.

According to data from the Profile of Young People in Detention Report, 71% of young people in the centre have substance misuse problems.

Just under a third (31%) had suffered the loss of one or both parents either through death, imprisonment or no long-term contact.

­41% of young people in detention had a mental health need, while 23% had a diagnosed learning disability.

41% were either in care of had significant involvement with Tusla.

Director of Oberstown Pat Bergin said: “In Oberstown we have a unique personalised care model for young people that takes into account these challenging factors and is centred on their care, education and health needs.

"Our mission of helping young people to move away from offending requires partnership with other stakeholders and agencies to support young people both in Oberstown and beyond.”

