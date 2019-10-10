487 waiting for hospital beds this morning

There are 487 patients waiting for hospital beds this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch.

Of those, 331 are waiting in the emergency department, while 156 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospital is University Hospital Limerick, with 70 patients waiting, followed by University Hospital Galway with 49 and Tallaght University Hospital with 44.

The seven hospitals in the country with no one waiting for a hospital bed are: National Children's Hospital, Tallaght, Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, Bantry General Hospital, Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, Portiuncula University Hospital and Wexford General Hospital.

The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.