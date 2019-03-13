NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
40% of people using mental health services had poor experience

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 07:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A new report has found that people with mental health difficulties and their families are not receiving appropriate supports.

Four-in-10 people who used a HSE mental health facility last year say they had a poor experience.

While 20% of those using community services say they were not treated with dignity and respect.

The My Voice Matters report shows two-thirds of family, friends and carers said they were not happy with the information and advice they received, while the same amount said they got no information on what to do in a crisis.

Fred Barry to be questioned on spiralling cost of National Children's Hospital

Director of Mental Health Reform, Shari McDaid, says there is inconsistency in the quality of mental health care across the country.

"Everyone has the right to expect that when they go forward for mental health treatment that they're listened to, that they're involved in the decisions about their care and that family members are, wherever possible, wherever the individual gives consent, that family members are given the information that they need, both to look after the person with a mental health difficulty and also to look after their own mental health."

