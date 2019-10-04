News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
388 patients waiting for hospital beds this morning

By Rebecca Stiffe
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:04 AM

There are 388 people waiting for hospital beds across the country this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Of those figures, 263 are waiting in the emergency department, while 125 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures show a decrease of 97 people waiting since this time last week.

The worst hit hospitals today are University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

Three hospitals had no people waiting for a hospital bed. They were Beaumont Hospital, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and the National Children's Hospital in Tallaght.

