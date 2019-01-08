NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

321 murdered, hundreds assaulted: 2018 deadliest year on record for human rights activists

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 04:55 PM
By Caroline O'Doherty

Senior Reporter

Last year was the deadliest on record for human rights activists with at least 321 murdered and many hundreds more assaulted, detained or disappeared.

While most of the attacks took place in a small group of countries with persistently poor human rights records - Colombia and Mexico in particular - concerns are also being raised about a spate of new laws in other countries which, it is feared, will make activists more vulnerable.

Meerim Ilyas, Deputy Head of Protection, Front Line Defenders, Caitriona Rice, head of grants, Front Line Defenders and Ed O’Donovan, head of protection, Front Line Defenders. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

Among the countries intensifying action against human rights workers through oppressive new laws on protest, public comment and activism are Hungary, Brazil, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey, Tanzania, Oman and Nicaragua.

The grim assessment of the growing threats to human rights workers is presented by Irish charity, Front Line Defenders, in its latest annual Global Analysis report.

It stresses that the statistics it has compiled - 321 killings and 623 other violations - are just a portion of the true picture as they only represent the cases notified to the charity and where those involved were comfortable to be publicly recorded.

"Human rights norms are being challenged all over the world," said Ed O'Donovan, Front Line Defenders head of protection.

"It is more important than ever that governments who value human rights lend vocal, practical and financial support to the work of these peaceful activists who are fighting against a tide of xenophobia, racism, homophobia, misogyny and environmental degradation."

Of the 321 recorded killings in 2018 - nine more than in 2017 - 126 took place in Colombia, 48 in Mexico, 39 in the Philippines, 26 in Guatemala, 23 in Brazil, 19 in India and smaller numbers in 21 other countries.

Most at risk were those working to assert land rights, to protect the environment or champion indigenous peoples. Half of those killed had previously received a direct threat to their life while most others had suffered harassment, general threats, physical attacks and intimidation.

Front Line Defenders tries to build protections around activists under threat, providing practical support such as communications and security equipment, legal representation, advocacy and 'visibility campaigns' that seek to garner public support.

"In the vast majority of cases, human rights defenders did not receive the necessary protection and support from state authorities from the time they reported threats to the time they were murdered," the charity said.

READ MORE: Cork family hoping for fresh start in new home following death of three sons

Most of the murdered were men, with 12% of them women, but women faced particular patterns of abuse and intimidation including sexual assault and rape, harassment of their children, removal from high-ranking positions in public life and smear campaigns questioning their commitment to their families.

In some cases, they are turned on by others within their own human rights movements who come to consider them as bringing too much negative attention to an organisation.

Despite the risks and the barriers they faced, human rights defenders recorded notable successes last year, the report shows. Among them was the restoration of democracy in the Maldives after a concerted effort by NGOs and human rights workers to oppose the previous authoritarian regime.

Campaigners were also credited with the decision in Malaysia to abolish the death penalty.


KEYWORDS

Front Line DefendersHuman Rights

Related Articles

Amnesty International still worried about Emirati princess despite Mary Robinson meeting

Mary Robinson 'dismayed' at comments on visit to Emirati princess not seen since March

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”: War of words led to a universal human rights declaration

Human Rights day marks a life-enhancing uplifting charter

More in this Section

Arts Council freezes €300k funding for Abbey Theatre

Driver jailed after placing 'lurid widow's curse' on garda that her family would die

Romanian man stabbed as five men attacked in house in Antrim

Victim named as two Donegal men charged with murder by Australian police


Lifestyle

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

The art of dating in your 50s – according to the experts

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »