€30m affordable home project for Cork city

A €30m affordable housing project on public land on Cork’s northside has been granted planning permission.

An artist’s impression of the €30m affordable and sheltered housing scheme for Blackpool, Cork.

The scheme in Blackpool, which will deliver 112 apartments, was one of several housing projects signed off by Cork City Council last night.

Combined, the projects have the potential to deliver up to 200 units over the next 12 to 18 months.

It is hoped that building work on the largest, the affordable and sheltered housing scheme on Thomas Davis St in Blackpool, will start within months.

The proposed development is on a 1.32-hectare plot of public land on the site of the former Blackpool flats complex, which was demolished several years ago. The land has lain vacant since.

The scheme was advertised in July and councillors were told in a report last night that no objections or submissions were received.

The scheme, to be delivered by Clúid Housing in partnership with Cork City Council, will be built in five separate buildings, ranging in height from three to five storeys.

The scheme will deliver 112 apartments in total across the five blocks — one of which has been designed to provide a 36-unit sheltered housing project for older people.

It includes 30 single-bed units and six two-bed units, and will feature a communal area, a community room, and laundry facilities.

The other four blocks will feature a mix of 11 one-bed units, 61 two-bed units, and four three-bed units. A children’s play area will also be built.

New access to the complex will be provided onto Thomas Davis St and will be shared with the existing and adjoining Glen View apartments complex.

Several loans to approved housing bodies were also approved last night that will deliver dozens of other units, including 50 units of accommodation at Milestream, Shanakiel, by Co-Operative Housing Ireland Society Ltd.

The city’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, also confirmed that the council will advertise a Part 8 planning application later this week for enabling infrastructure works to facilitate a massive social housing project of at least 600 units on a site off the Old Whitechurch Road on the northside of the city.

The enabling works will include the construction of an access road and the under-grounding of several overhead cables.

Residents have been briefed on the latest plans.

A review of the city’s derelict sites register is underway and consideration may be given to targeting some of those sites for housing development, said Mr Geaney.