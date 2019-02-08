30 people dead from flu since October

There were 30 deaths from flu since October, with another five reported last week, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

After a decrease in flu activity in recent weeks, it started to increase again, according to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Previous reports from the HPSC suggested that the flu season peaked towards the end of last month.

However, flu activity rose slightly last week and there was a small increase in the number of people hospitalised with flu.

Last week 319 people were hospitalised with flu — an increase of 19 on the previous week, and bringing the season total to 1,400.

Over the current season, 75 people have been admitted to critical care, an increase of 10 on the week ending January 27.

According to GPs reporting to the HPSC, flu rates were highest in children aged under 15 and lowest in adults aged 65 and older.

There were four flu outbreaks reported to the HPSC last week, compared to three the previous week.

The dominant flu type in circulation during the current flu season is A (H1N1) and tests show that the current vaccine remains a good match for the virus.

Flu will continue to circulate for at least a month.