29 arrests and €11k in drugs seized during rugby 7s tournament in Cork

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Drugs worth an estimated €11,000 were seized and 29 people were arrested as part of a large garda operation mounted during the Kinsale 7s rugby tournament in Co Cork over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that as part of the policing plan for the tournament, they deployed additional plainclothes members from the Divisional Drugs Unit as well as members from the Roads Policing Unit, in and around the town of Kinsale.

It resulted in the arrest of 29 people for incidents including alleged public order offences, suspected drink and drunk driving, and possession of suspected drugs.

Superintendent Brendan Fogarty, who is based in Bandon Garda Station, said more than 20,000 people come through Kinsale over the bank holiday weekend and the vast majority were "respectful and complied with gardaí and stewards".

"However, we had 60 detections for possession of suspected drugs, mostly cocaine, which amounted to approximately €11,000," he said.

This is an alarming amount of detections for drugs. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.

"Six people also took the risk of getting behind the wheel with drugs or alcohol in their system.

"People who do this are putting themselves, our family, and our friends at risk by driving whilst intoxicated.

"If you are going out and want to have a few drinks, leave the car at home. Never ever drink and drive.”

