21 die from Covid-19 in Dublin nursing home, HSE confirms

Twenty-one people have died in one Dublin care home since the Covid-19 crisis began.

The HSE has confirmed the deaths at St Mary's Hospital in the Phoenix Park.

The facility provides care for older people and has 198 residents.

The health authority has also confirmed a number of residents and staff have tested positive for the virus and the figure is changing daily.

The Health Minister has offered his sympathies to the families of those who have passed and to staff working there.

Simon Harris said efforts are being made to support the facility.

"I understand the HSE has given this a lot of attention," he said.

"I spoke to David Walsh yesterday, the National Director for Community Services in relation to the supports.

"I understand that has included the redeployment of staff from other areas in the HSE."

Meanwhile, 52 more deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced.

The latest figures mean the total number of deaths related to the virus has risen to 1,063.

Figures announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed a further 377 confirmed new cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of cases to 18,561.

Mr Harris noted that there were 118 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units in Ireland on Saturday, compared to 160 earlier this month.

He told RTE there were still too many people in ICUs and too many people seriously sick.

Health chiefs have also expressed concern over complacency about restrictions designed to curb the spread of the infection.

The health minister has been consulting with medical leaders via videolink at the Department of Health.

He said it was an important chance to engage with some leading experts in general practice, critical care and infectious diseases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said if the situation remained like this, he would not be able to recommend the restrictions be relaxed.

The Government has imposed restrictions on movement – limiting journeys to essential errands like getting food.

A two-kilometre limit for exercise has been decreed.

Gardaí have mounted checkpoints near holiday spots in a bid to encourage social distancing.

The restrictions are due to be reviewed by medical experts next week.