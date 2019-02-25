NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

16 young offenders in Oberstown to be trained to become baristas each year

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 06:55 AM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Some of Ireland’s highest-risk young offenders are to receive professional training towards working careers as baristas under a new initiative.

Oberstown Children Detention Campus has entered into a partnership with Java Republic in which up to 16 juveniles will undergo training with the coffee company every year.

The initiative is part of efforts at the country’s only detention centre for children to develop skills and training opportunities for juvenile offenders before they leave the north Dublin facility.

The barista starter training programme is due to commence in Oberstown in April and will involve a professional coffee trainer from Java Republic and the provision of industry equipment.

News of the project emerged during a visit to the campus by the Irish Examiner, detailed in today’s special report inside.

Oberstown described it as a “pioneering” initiative to address reoffending through an expanded education and training service to include more vocational skills.

It is anticipated that up to 16 juveniles will be trained annually, with Java Republic donating the coffee equipment.

“Oberstown is seeking to evolve the focus of its educational offering to more vocational training,” said Damian Hernon, deputy director of Oberstown.

“This programme and others like it in Oberstown are about giving young people the best possible chance to move on with their lives in a positive way after they leave Oberstown. Java Republic’s support in providing equipment and training resource will allow us to expand the range of ongoing learning opportunities we offer to young people.”

More on this topic

Update: Oberstown board defend decision not to publish report

Improvements at youth detention facility welcomed but ‘more effort needed’

Oberstown youth detention facility making ‘clear progress’


More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »