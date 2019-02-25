16 young offenders in Oberstown to be trained to become baristas each year

Some of Ireland’s highest-risk young offenders are to receive professional training towards working careers as baristas under a new initiative.

Oberstown Children Detention Campus has entered into a partnership with Java Republic in which up to 16 juveniles will undergo training with the coffee company every year.

The initiative is part of efforts at the country’s only detention centre for children to develop skills and training opportunities for juvenile offenders before they leave the north Dublin facility.

The barista starter training programme is due to commence in Oberstown in April and will involve a professional coffee trainer from Java Republic and the provision of industry equipment.

News of the project emerged during a visit to the campus by the Irish Examiner.

Oberstown described it as a “pioneering” initiative to address reoffending through an expanded education and training service to include more vocational skills.

It is anticipated that up to 16 juveniles will be trained annually, with Java Republic donating the coffee equipment.

“Oberstown is seeking to evolve the focus of its educational offering to more vocational training,” said Damian Hernon, deputy director of Oberstown.

“This programme and others like it in Oberstown are about giving young people the best possible chance to move on with their lives in a positive way after they leave Oberstown. Java Republic’s support in providing equipment and training resource will allow us to expand the range of ongoing learning opportunities we offer to young people.”