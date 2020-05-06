News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

13,000 children waiting more than six months for occupational therapy assessments

13,000 children waiting more than six months for occupational therapy assessments
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 07:47 AM

More than 13,000 children have been waiting at least six months for an assessment for occupational therapy.

According to the HSE’s latest figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, there are just under 19,000 children waiting for a first-time assessment with an occupational therapist.

8,386 children have been waiting for over a year.

Of those waiting over 12 months, the highest amount is in Wexford, at 775.

Seven other regions also have over 500 kids waiting over a year for an assessment: Cavan-Monaghan, Mayo, north Cork, Dublin southwest, Kildare-West Wicklow, Laois-Offaly and Dublin north.

Three of the worst affected areas are Wexford, Dublin south-west and Mayo.

Suzanne Connolly, chief executive of children's charity Barnardos, says the waiting times have big consequences.

She said: "It affects their overall development because the first five years of a child's life is crucial. The more you can ensure that children get the specialist help they can benefit from when they need it,

"The more likely they can progress to their development potential quicker, so it's really important that it is done as soon as possible."

The HSE says it’s committed to delivering high-quality occupational therapy to all service-users, and last year there were over 382,000 attendances at its community occupational therapy clinics.

Suzanne Connolly said: "It is really worrying the length of time the children have been on the waiting list for occupational therapy which is likely to increase now that many HSE staff have been redeployed to work on Covid related tasks.

"In Barnardos, we think it is really important to say that the lifting of the restrictions really needs to give more attention than it has to date to children and their needs."

READ MORE

Parents demand alternative plans for Leaving Cert be made available to students

More on this topic

Children get to art of the matterChildren get to art of the matter

Bosco is back on the box - and taking your questionsBosco is back on the box - and taking your questions

Temple Street patient Sonny thrives in latest episode of video seriesTemple Street patient Sonny thrives in latest episode of video series

Toddler can hear for first time after implant switch-on despite lockdownToddler can hear for first time after implant switch-on despite lockdown


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Children

More in this Section

Man, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murderMan, 20, due in court in connection with Co Meath attempted murder

Regina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-termRegina Doherty: We will continue to support public - but payments aren't sustainable long-term

'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives'Deeply concerning': Refugee Council say over 1,700 in direct provision sharing rooms with non-relatives

Coronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warnsCoronavirus: Test times must be down to 24 hours before lockdown eased, expert warns


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps finds blinds to distil and control light with her choice in made-to-measure online bargainsThe real slim shady: How to choose and fit blinds

This week it’s all about dressing up our food, taking something simple and making it delicious without much effort. You don’t need to be an expert to come up with attractive looking dishes — let our experts do the work for you!Food and fun: dressing up our dishes

Bring your skin back to its bouncy, hydrated self at home.The Skin Nerd: Step-by-step home skin hydration treatment

Just as florals are to Spring, stripes are to Parisian style. Nothing says effortless chic quite like a Breton stripe. Embrace the stripe in all its forms to create a sophisticated yet laid-back look.Stripes: effortless, sophisticated Parisian chic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »