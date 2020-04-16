News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

1,000 beds found for Dublin homeless since Covid-19 began

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 09:59 AM

More than 1,000 beds have been sourced for the homeless community in Dublin city since the Covid-19 outbreak began, according to a report from the council.

The figure includes 400 rooms in eight different hotels.

Councillor Alison Gilliland says there are also plans to move 100 families from hotels into self-contained accommodation over the next four weeks.

She said: "They started sourcing a lot of individual rooms in hotels, but also (since) Air B and B (demand declined), we've been able to source a lot of apartments and we've been using these to get families out of emergency accommodation."

