€10 can exceed weekly alcohol limit

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Alcohol is so cheap now that it only costs men and women less than €10 to reach their weekly low-risk guideline limit.

Alcohol Action Ireland found that men only have to spend €7.48 to reach their guideline limit, while it costs as little as €4.84 for women to do the same.

The survey conducted last week in two urban and two regional centres shows that cider remains the cheapest and strongest alcohol product available from off-licences in Ireland.

Beer is the second cheapest, just ahead of wine and spirits like gin and whiskey.

Consumers can spend as little as 44c for a standard drink of cider and 46c for a standard drink of beer.

They can pay just 55c for wine, 62c for vodka, 67c for gin, and 68c for whiskey.

It can often be as cheap to buy cider in a convenience store in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, as a supermarket in Malahide, Co Dublin.

Beer is as affordable in a neighbourhood shop in Sligo as it is in a Skerries supermarket in Co Dublin.

Spirits were found to be cheap at all levels of alcohol retailing.

Head of communications at Alcohol Action Ireland, Eunan McKinney, said their annual survey showed that alcohol was becoming more affordable in Ireland.

“This availability of such cheap, strong alcohol is killing our people,” he said.

Mr McKinney said the survey showed there was an urgent need for minimum unit pricing of alcohol products.

Minimum unit pricing is a set cost, below which alcohol cannot be sold. It is contained in a section of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 that has not yet been commenced.

Mr McKinney said minimum unit pricing of alcohol products that passed into law last October remained stuck in “political inertia”.

He said it was “simply incredible” that economic interest would continue to be advanced ahead of a public health measure.

The price survey was carried out in Dublin city and county, Sligo, and Longford. A variety of convenience stores and supermarkets were visited.

The weekly recommended low-risk guideline limit for alcohol consumption for men is 17 standard drinks spread out over a week, with at least two to three alcohol-free days. For women, it is 11 standard drinks.

Alcohol Action Ireland is currently funded through a mix of State and non-State funding, including charitable foundations and individual donations.

