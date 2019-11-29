What's new on Netflix this weekend?

Netflix's latest releases have something for everyone this weekend, from Christmas crackers to epic thrillers.

Here's what is new on offer for Netflix subscribers:

The Irishman

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

I Lost My Body

In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body in this Cannes Critics’ Week selection. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand's separation, and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three. Based on the novel "Happy Hand" by Academy Award nominee Guillaume Laurant (Amelie).

Atlantics

After a group of unpaid construction workers disappears at sea one night in search of a better life abroad, the women they have left behind in Dakar are overwhelmed with a mysterious fever. Ada, 17, secretly grieves for her love Souleiman, one of the departed workers, but she has been promised to another man. After a fire breaks out on her wedding night, a young policeman is sent to investigate the crime. Little does he know that the aggrieved workers have come back as haunting, possessive spirits. While many of them seek vengeance for their unpaid labor, Souleiman has come back for a different purpose - to be with his Ada one last time.

Broken

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed series Rotten and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Netflix’s new investigative documentary series Broken exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world’s most popular merchandise. Launching just days before Black Friday -- the biggest shopping event of the year -- Broken takes on four big consumer arenas including cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture and plastics.

Merry Happy Whatever

New 8 part comedy series about a strong-willed dad who navigates the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new musician boyfriend home for a 10 day Christmas trip. Starring Dennis Quaid.

Sugar Rush Christmas

It's everything you love about "Sugar Rush" - with a holly jolly holiday twist - in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking. Irish TV chef Donal Skehan makes a guest appearance as a judge.

The Movies That Made Us

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on essential deep dives.

Holiday Rush

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heart-warming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Cort Theatre in Manhattan, Birbiglia brilliantly blends observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world.

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That

Get ready for the divine comedy special of the year as the country turns its eyes upon John Crist with I Ain't Prayin' For That. The son of a pastor and one of 8 home-schooled children, Crist evaluates the weakness of millennial culture, how to be a "good" Christian, dating in the modern era and more. Filmed while on his Human Being Tour at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, John Crist: I Ain't Prayin' For That launches globally on Netflix on November 28, 2019.

Chip and Potato: Season 2

Join cheerful pug Chip for another season of adventures alongside her secret mouse-friend, Potato.