Ryan Tubridy thanks people for ‘good wishes’ as Late Late line-up announced

Ryan Tubridy has thanked the public for their good wishes after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The presenter asked RTÉ to confirm the news earlier this week.

Speaking from his home today, Tubridy said: “I want to thank everyone for their good wishes over the past number of days.

“I am very grateful to be through this virus, and, to keep safe I will be adhering to best practice and not be returning to work until next week.

“I am acutely aware that other people are going through much more serious pain and I want to send them my warmest wishes at this difficult time.”

Miriam O'Callaghan, who filled in for Tubridy on The Late Late Show last week, will fill in again this week.

Joining her on there show will be Michael Prendergast, a 28-year-old from Kerry who was hospitalised with Covid-19.

He will be discussing the experience of contracting the virus, and his subsequent recovery.

Alone CEO Sean Moynihan will be in studio to discuss the marked increase in calls to the service by concerned elderly members of the community who are living alone.

Singer Gavin James, who last month performed live on Facebook to raise funds for the charity, will also be on the show.





The Alone ambassador will perform a number of songs in studio, and viewers will be invited to donate to help raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Fitness guru Joe Wicks will also be on the show to discuss his online workouts for kids and Love Island host Laura Whitmore will also be on the show.

The Dubliners singer John Sheehan will talk to Miriam about how he is managing and getting to grips with cocooning.

Country music singer Philomena Begley will also be interviewed about how she is coping in Tyrone.

Regular host Ryan said: “Miriam did a great job last Friday, as I'm sure she will tomorrow night, and I want to thank her and the team for keeping the show on the road."