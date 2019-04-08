Killing Eve renewed for third season less than 24 hours after season 2 premiere

Everyone's favourite assassin Villanelle, and MI5 officer Eve, are sticking around another while longer as studio executives confirm Killing Eve has been renewed for a third season.
Fans of the hit series are rejoicing on Twitter after it was announced the show was renewed- less than 24 hours after its season two debut on US screens.
British writer Suzanne Heathcote will be taking over from Emerald Fennell as showrunner of the Golden Globe-winning show, starring Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle).
AMC Network president Sarah Barnett said in a statement:
"We can sleep soundly, knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”
Meanwhile, UK and Ireland fans may have to wait a little longer to see the second season.
According to the Guardian, a date has still not been set for the show to return to screens this side of the Atlantic.
A BBC spokesperson said that its American counterpart would be airing the episodes on a weekly basis, which meant that UK and Ireland viewers would have to wait until the series was finished in order to facilitate the release of all eight episodes on iPlayer.