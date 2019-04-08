Killing Eve renewed for third season less than 24 hours after season 2 premiere

Everyone's favourite assassin Villanelle, and MI5 officer Eve, are sticking around another while longer as studio executives confirm Killing Eve has been renewed for a third season.

Fans of the hit series are rejoicing on Twitter after it was announced the show was renewed- less than 24 hours after its season two debut on US screens.

British writer Suzanne Heathcote will be taking over from Emerald Fennell as showrunner of the Golden Globe-winning show, starring Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri) and Jodie Comer (Villanelle).

AMC Network president Sarah Barnett said in a statement:

I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three.

"We can sleep soundly, knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

Meanwhile, UK and Ireland fans may have to wait a little longer to see the second season.

According to the Guardian, a date has still not been set for the show to return to screens this side of the Atlantic.

A BBC spokesperson said that its American counterpart would be airing the episodes on a weekly basis, which meant that UK and Ireland viewers would have to wait until the series was finished in order to facilitate the release of all eight episodes on iPlayer.