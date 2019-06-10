Waterford distillery secures €3m contract to supply Aldi in Ireland, the UK and Australia

Waterford’s Blackwater Distillery will have its gins sold in Australia after they signed a new contract with retailer Aldi.

The Waterford distillers secured a new contract worth more than €3m to supply its multi-award-winning gins to Aldi’s 1,500 stores in Australia, the UK and Ireland.

The announcement was made as Blackwater Distillery opened a new €1.5m extension to its facility in Cappoquin, creating seven new jobs.

The new deal will see Blackwater Distillery’s Boyle’s Classic Gin and Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin sold exclusively in Aldi Australia’s 527 stores for the first time.

The gin makers have partnered with Aldi since 2016, developing the private-label Boyle’s Gin brand exclusively for the retailer’s Irish and UK markets.

The volume of product supplied by Blackwater Distillery to Aldi has grown by almost 900% over the past two years, with Aldi selling 140,800 bottles of the Boyle’s Gin range in 2018 across Ireland and the UK.

Peter Mulryan, CEO of Blackwater Distillery, said: “Our partnership with Aldi has helped us quadruple our sales since 2016 and has also provided the certainty to invest in and expand our business.

"Our new €1.5m extension will increase our capacity by 400%, while also providing on-site bottling facilities for the first time and a visitor centre.”

The success of Boyle’s Gin with Aldi shoppers has seen the range of products produced by Blackwater Distillery for Aldi grow to seven including; Boyle’s Classic Gin, Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin, Boyle’s Alchemy Gin, Boyle’s Sloe & Damson Gin Liqueur, Dolmen Poitin, Woulfe’s Vodka and Boyle’s Gin Tasting Set.

Aldi now accounts for almost 50% of Blackwater Distillery’s annual sales.