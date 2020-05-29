US wellness company doTERRA to set up a new factory in Cork with plans for 100 jobs

A company producing essential oils is to set up its first manufacturing and bottling facility outside the US in Blarney in Cork with plans to create 100 jobs over the next three years.

DoTERRA, which produces a large range of wellness products, is to operate from a 95,000 sq ft facility in the Blarney Business Park. Its Irish operation will serve as doTERRA’s European Manufacturing Headquarters making products for the European marketplace, as well as provide increased capacity to serve other international markets, including the Middle East and Africa.

The privately held company was founded in 2008 and employs over 3,500 people in the US and multiple offices around the world.

There are currently 10 employees based in Cork City, and the company will look to add a number of operations roles and warehouse staff in August as the facility ramps up to start production in September. The company will grow its staff in quality control, supply chain management, finance, legal and HR as production increases.

doTERRA’s arrival in Ireland is the result of a capital investment made by the company of more than €10m. Construction of the facility began in October 2019, and to date, the project has supported more than 60 construction jobs.

David Stirling, doTERRA Founding Executive and CEO said: “doTERRA sources so many of its essential oils from Europe, and we are thrilled that this facility allows us to greatly reduce our carbon footprint by ensuring that these oils intended for European customers never leave Europe.”

IDA Ireland supported the company in its search for a European headquarters. Martin Shanahan, CEO of the IDA said Ireland beat off strong competition from several other locations.

“doTERRA’s investment is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy to continue to win investment and jobs in regional locations. Ireland is the ideal gateway location to Europe, while Cork continues to be a world-class investment location for international companies."

"doTERRA’s arrival in Cork shows the confidence business leaders have in a region that continues to assert its adaptability and agility despite some extraordinary challenges that have emerged as a result of the global pandemic.”