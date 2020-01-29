Tyndall researchers to shift focus to tackle energy and climate change issues

Tyndall National Institute is to shift its focus over the next five years to carry out research to address the world’s major societal challenges including energy and climate change.

The research centre based in Cork specialises in both electronics and photonics and works with industry and academia to transform research into products.

Tyndall launched its 2025 strategy yesterday, setting out a roadmap to build on almost 40 years of information and communications technology research.

The strategy represents a shift in its focus and plans to use deep-technology research to assist in a range of real-world issues such as the provision of clean water, healthcare, disease prevention, and gender equality.

It aims to contribute to advances in technology that will shape the future of a sustainable world and nurture the minds of the leaders who will drive those advances.

Tyndall is a partnership of UCC and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation (DBEI), receiving €7 million of core funding from DBEI in 2020.

The Institute has a total research income of circa €40m per annum. Since the launch of the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 research programme, Tyndall has participated in 88 projects.

One element of the strategy will see Tyndall focus on ensuring that Ireland is a recognised centre for the research of Quantum Technologies.

This is an important emerging market which will fundamentally change computing, communications and data security and is projected to be worth trillions of dollars in the coming decades.

“Tyndall 2025 will significantly change the way in which we approach our work,” Tyndall CEO, Professor William Scanlon said.

We will ensure that the output of our research is focused on societal as well as economic benefits.

“There are major societal challenges impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world and we have the power and, indeed, the responsibility to make a difference.”

Tyndall said it will also aim to strengthen its partnership with leading industry firms. In 2018, they announced a partnership with semiconductor firm Analog Devices.

Denis Doyle General Manager at Analog Devices attended yesterday’s launch. “Tyndall delivers a substantial impact, consistently delivering agenda-setting research for its global partners and, by fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, contributing to the talent pipeline which will supply Ireland’s future innovation leaders.”