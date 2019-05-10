Trigon Hotel group seeks to fill openings

Trigon Hotel Group is recruiting, with openings available in a wide rage of fields in all three of its Cork properties, Cork Airport Hotel, The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel.

Trigon is running Ireland’s only Trainee Management Development Programme of its kind with City and Guilds accreditation.

It has recently seen the first set of participants graduate from the course with very impressive new qualifications and skills.

Meanwhile, Trigon has also recently appointed Diarmuid Vaughan as general manager of the four-star Cork Airport Hotel.

He joins from the Dalata Hotel Group, where he worked as deputy general manager at the Clayton Hotel Silversprings.

Prior to this appointment, he spent six years at the Rochestown Park Hotel as sales and marketing manager and food and beverage operations manager.

He has a keen interest and involvement in all things GAA and is very well known within Cork GAA circles.

Trigon also recently celebrated the ‘Inaugural Long Service and Dedication Awards 2019” when 50 members of the Trigon team received accolades.

In total, 20 people received five-year certs, 17 were awarded 10-year certs, seven people were given 15-year certs.

When it came to the longest serving staff, three people received 20-year certs, two got 25-year certs and one person was given a 35-year cert.