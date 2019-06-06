Students Inc fosters future entrepreneurs

Student Inc, the CIT-led accelerator for student entrepreneurs, has launched across three campuses in Munster for the first time ever during June, July and August.

In all, 30 student entrepreneurs from CIT, UCC and Tralee IT will work full-time on their business ideas in the three on-campus incubation facilities. Each student entrepreneur receives €4,000 as seed funding for their business, office space, training and mentoring over the summer months.

Six participants are first year students with business ideas that range from a new type of sheep marking device to a new digital music playlist generator, a data mining tool for the trading sector and a to sailing mast innovation.

Carole O’ Leary, innovation and enterprise manager in CIT, said: “We are looking forward to helping the students to transform their business ideas into early-stage ventures. I’d also encourage students to network with the communities of entrepreneurs in the Rubicon Centre and UCC Launchpad in Cork and the Tom Crean centre in Tralee.”

The students come from a variety of discipline areas including: herbal science, music, film and screen media, criminology, biochemistry, software development, marketing, business information systems, and accounting.