Spearline to outline jobs at open day

Lorraine McCarthy and Kevin Buckley of Spearline
By Joe Dermody
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Technology company Spearline is hosting an open day on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 3pm, at its new headquarters on North Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork (P81 H102).

The event is open to anyone who wishes to visit the building. Job opportunities will also be highlighted on the day.

Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO, Spearline, said: “Spearline’s new headquarters is steeped in the history of Skibbereen. The building is the former St Fachtna’s De La Salle secondary school and, as a past pupil, this is a personal as well as professional milestone.

“Almost everyone in Skibbereen and beyond has a connection to the building and at our open day they can revisit old times, welcome new experiences and learn more about ongoing job vacancies.”

Spearline tests phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally at its headquarters in Skibbereen. It also has offices in Waterford, Romania and India.

The Spearline platform enables enterprises and telecommunications service providers to test connectivity and quality on global telecoms networks, testing automatically at volume. Spearline has conducted millions of test calls worldwide.

Lorraine McCarthy, HR and operations manager at Spearline, said: “Our team is attracted to Spearline as we are innovative leaders. This, along with the quality of life in west Cork and the benefits we offer, such as flexible working, allows us to recruit top talent.

“The recruitment aspect of our open day is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in working with us to find out more about Spearline and to identify roles they may be interested in, now or in the future.”

