News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Professionals say they are confused by parental leave laws

Professionals say they are confused by parental leave laws
Mary Connaughton, director of CIPD Ireland
By Joe Dermody
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 11:00 AM

Parents are confused over changes to their leave entitlements under the new Parental Leave (Amendment) Act 2019 due to come into effect on September 1.

CIPD Ireland has called on the Government to better explain new parental leave entitlements ahead of their introduction.

The new law will allow parents to take up to 22 working weeks of unpaid parental leave, an extra four weeks on top of the current entitlement.

The age of a qualifying child increases from 8 years to 12 years.

CIPD is the umbrella body for human resource and learning and development professionals.

It says further engagement is urgently needed with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and the Department of Justice and Equality to avoid a situation where employers make inadvertent mistakes and employees miss out on their entitlements.

Mary Connaughton, director of CIPD Ireland, said: “Our members across Ireland have been telling us of significant confusion amongst their workforce about the changes.

HR teams have been making every effort to help explain these changes, however we are concerned that workers are unaware of their entitlements and will miss out as a result.

"A concerted effort must be made to streamline the various changes, which while welcome individually, have become bureaucratically difficult to implement.

“The combination of schemes and rules is somewhat confusing for both employers and employees.

"Overall these change means that parental leave will increase from the current 18 weeks unpaid leave to a total of 33 weeks paid and unpaid leave by 2021, a significant increase of an additional 15 weeks per parent per child.

"The complexity and differing rules that apply to the different entitlements is a worrying development and does not necessarily result in increased flexibility in how parents choose to manage their time off.”

READ MORE

Rents and mortgage interest costs continue to climb

More on this topic

Why growing chervil or 'gourmet parsley' offers many tasty benefitsWhy growing chervil or 'gourmet parsley' offers many tasty benefits

Malaysia charges 17 Goldman Sachs figures over 1MDB scandalMalaysia charges 17 Goldman Sachs figures over 1MDB scandal

Spearline to outline jobs at open daySpearline to outline jobs at open day

Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great musicBeatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

More in this Section

Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers Eir launches 'No Limits Data' plan with 80GB limit for mobile customers

Irish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike loomsIrish holiday makers could face disruption as Ryanair strike looms

South Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-showSouth Korean police raid company involved in Ronaldo no-show

Workers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay disputeWorkers to strike at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport over pay dispute


Lifestyle

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

In its final year at Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Beatyard provided a convenient and mud-free setting, along with some great music, writes Ed Power.Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

The latest news on events happening in the art and antiques world.Art and antiques update

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »