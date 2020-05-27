News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

New safety protocols you must adhere to before you can view a house

New safety protocols you must adhere to before you can view a house
The safety document recommends that all viewings and auctions should be conducted online where possible.
By Aine Kenny
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The Irish property sector is preparing to kick start the housing market on June 8, after months of stagnation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Property Regulator and the sector's leading representative organisations have published a 'Joint Sector Protocol for Property Services Providers' safety document.

The safety document recommends that all viewings and auctions should be conducted online where possible.

If an in-person viewing does take place, detailed Covid-19 signage must be displayed and hand sanitation facilities must be widely available. HSE guidelines in relation to social distancing must also be followed.

The new safety document was developed by the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Property Services Regulatory Authority.

Houses were still being bought and sold online during the lockdown, with many virtual house viewings taking place. However, the industry is keen to reopen fully when the government gives the go-ahead for phase two of the easing of restrictions.

Previously, experts have warned about the potential for house prices to fall and the knock-on effects this could have on the Irish economy.

Prof Kieran McQuinn of the Economic and Social Research Institute has said that housing transactions will be impacted negatively by the pandemic and the effects could be long-lasting, particularly in relation to the supply of new homes due to the closure of building sites.

However, the property sector hopes that the new safety document will enable valuers and property service providers to conduct auctions, sales, lettings and valuations for both residential and commercial properties in a safe manner.

Included in the range of measures is a requirement that only two people from the same viewing party will be allowed to view the property at any one time and they must be over 16.

Doors leading into small rooms, like utility rooms or storage rooms, will be removed. Removal and capping of internal door handles to minimise contact points is another procedure suggested.

The document also recommends that viewings should be pre-booked, and a thorough cleaning process must take place.

If the dwelling or commercial property is not a new build, property services professionals must confirm whether the clients have returned from travel abroad or have had symptoms of Covid-19 over the previous 14 days. If so, the property service cannot be provided for a minimum of 14 days.

Property details will be sent by email, so paper brochures will become a thing of the past.

Property agencies must also provide safety training for all of their employees.

The document also states that non-compliance with the new guidelines "by any party" must result in the cessation of the property service, and where the party concerned fails to further co-operate, An Garda Síochána "should be engaged."

READ MORE

Virus spread should have been 'higher up on the agenda' for Health Minister, says NHI chief

More on this topic

Attention-seeking home of ex-servicemen in Cork has it tapedAttention-seeking home of ex-servicemen in Cork has it taped

Dive into Ballycotton at the Depp endDive into Ballycotton at the Depp end

Crosshaven's RCYC 1720 sailing celebration left up the creek, but Brightwater still has wind in its salesCrosshaven's RCYC 1720 sailing celebration left up the creek, but Brightwater still has wind in its sales

Pandemic means demand for public parks is set to soar Pandemic means demand for public parks is set to soar


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

FBD digs its heels in on payment issue as Covid claim cases top 700FBD digs its heels in on payment issue as Covid claim cases top 700

Ryanair leads travel stock surge as holiday hotspots prepare to reopenRyanair leads travel stock surge as holiday hotspots prepare to reopen

Shares drive ahead amid hopes for lifting of Covid-19 global lock downsShares drive ahead amid hopes for lifting of Covid-19 global lock downs

France unveils €8bn plan to rescue ailing car industryFrance unveils €8bn plan to rescue ailing car industry


Lifestyle

Simple storage solutions for the DIY rookie.8 simple steps to putting up a shelf

Yes, many of us have succumbed to the ‘Covid stone’ and may be trying to lose it but we all need a treat from time to time. Our recipes here incorporate tasty fruits like blueberries, apricots and almonds while Derval’s lime, chocolate and oat biscuits are a delicious and yet healthy sweet treat option.Food and Fun: Take some time out for treats

“Do you know what penguins smell like?” Landscape painter Nicholas Romeril asks, and then laughs at his own question.Nicholas Romeril: Antarctic ice-olation was the perfect training for lockdown

No. Such a small word, but a powerful one.Normal People recap: Bad sex and a sad funeral

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »