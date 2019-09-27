News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'

Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Ryanair has said it is not interested in taking over any airline — including those of travel company Thomas Cook, which has gone into liquidation.

Thomas Cook’s independent airline units Condor and its Nordic Ving group have said they are looking for new owners.

“Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline,” Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said at a news conference in Vienna.

However, Ryanair might be interested in some of Thomas Cook’s airport slots in Britain, he said.

The airline is also aiming to cut its CO2 emissions by 10% by 2030. Ryanair — which is the first to report monthly C02 emissions figures — said it will invest $20bn (€18.3bn) on a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 aircraft which will reduce fuel burn and noise emissions, but still carry more passengers.

Ryanair will also pay more than €630m in environment taxes in its current financial year which runs up to the end of next March.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner

More on this topic

Ryanair announce expansion of services from Cork AirportRyanair announce expansion of services from Cork Airport

Ryanair strikes called off by British pilots’ unionRyanair strikes called off by British pilots’ union

Ryanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plansRyanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plans

Ryanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline saysRyanair delays caused by IT glitch, airline says

TOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Dangerously high debt levels are keeping Ireland vulnerableDangerously high debt levels are keeping Ireland vulnerable

S&P sees eurozone slowdown continuing in 2020S&P sees eurozone slowdown continuing in 2020

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Irish Examiner Editor announces intention to retire and predicts bright future for Examiner groupIrish Examiner Editor announces intention to retire and predicts bright future for Examiner group


Lifestyle

Cork woman Angela Dorgan oversees Ireland’s biggest showcase for emerging music acts, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The Cork woman nurturing the new generation of Irish music

Sean Bean is one of the stars of a new series set at the start of the Second World War, writes Georgia Humphreys.When lives were plunged into chaos: Sean Bean on portraying a man with PTSD

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: What’s the story with the Old Doll running out of bed mid-sex to watch a rugby match?

I GOT my first period in 1993. The memory of it is seared in my mind. I remember everything, the exact bathroom I was in, what I was wearing, and my firm conviction that I was about to die.Examine Yourself: Secret diary of an Irish teacher on cancer education

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »