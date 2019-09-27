Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'

Ryanair has said it is not interested in taking over any airline — including those of travel company Thomas Cook, which has gone into liquidation.

Thomas Cook’s independent airline units Condor and its Nordic Ving group have said they are looking for new owners.

“Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline,” Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said at a news conference in Vienna.

However, Ryanair might be interested in some of Thomas Cook’s airport slots in Britain, he said.

The airline is also aiming to cut its CO2 emissions by 10% by 2030. Ryanair — which is the first to report monthly C02 emissions figures — said it will invest $20bn (€18.3bn) on a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 aircraft which will reduce fuel burn and noise emissions, but still carry more passengers.

Ryanair will also pay more than €630m in environment taxes in its current financial year which runs up to the end of next March.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner