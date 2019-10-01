News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Michael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decade

Michael O'Leary: Europe will consolidate around four major airlines within a decade
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 09:57 AM

Michael O'Leary believes it is "inevitable" there will be just four major airlines in Europe over the next six years.

Ryanair is the biggest in many European countries, including Ireland and the UK.

Figures show the airline made a profit of more than €1bn after tax in the year up until May.

Speaking to Reuters, Mr O'Leary said that change in the European airline market is coming.

He said: "I think it is inevitable that in the next five or six years Europe consolidates around four large carriers, each with about 20% market share.

"IAG, Lufthansa, Air France, KLM and Ryanair. Everybody else either disappears, merges, gets taken over, partners with one or other of those big four."

READ MORE

Thomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authorities

More on this topic

Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'Michael O’Leary: 'Ryanair has no interest in buying another airline'

Ryanair announce expansion of services from Cork AirportRyanair announce expansion of services from Cork Airport

Ryanair strikes called off by British pilots’ unionRyanair strikes called off by British pilots’ union

Ryanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plansRyanair shareholders lash out at Michael O’Leary pay plans

Michael O'LearyaviationRyanaiairlinesTOPIC: Ryanair

More in this Section

Thomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authoritiesThomas Cook’s auditor under investigation by authorities

JD Sports facing full-scale competition probe into Footasylum takeoverJD Sports facing full-scale competition probe into Footasylum takeover

Harland and Wolff shipyard saved in rescue dealHarland and Wolff shipyard saved in rescue deal

Cabinet to beef up Enterprise Ireland in Brexit preparationsCabinet to beef up Enterprise Ireland in Brexit preparations


Lifestyle

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »