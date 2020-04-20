News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Lots of pubs will not reopen': Publicans call for bailout if closure extended

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 07:36 AM

Publicans say they will need a bailout if they are asked to stay closed much longer.

The Licensed Vintners Association's been reacting to comments made by the Health Minister at the weekend.

Simon Harris says it would be impossible for people to be in a packed pub until there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

But that is not expected before 2021 and LVA boss Donal O'Keeffe says most pubs will go bust if they have to wait that long.

“There’s 7,000 pubs across the country,” said Mr O’Keeffe

“If there is an extended closure for months and months or even into 2021, it’s clear to us that lots of pubs will not reopen.

“The longer the closure extends, the worse it will be in our sector.

“So what we’re calling on the Government to do, is in that scenario, is put specific supports in place to for publicans to ensure the businesses can stay afloat through the closure.”

    The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

