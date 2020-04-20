'Lots of pubs will not reopen': Publicans call for bailout if closure extended

Publicans say they will need a bailout if they are asked to stay closed much longer.

The Licensed Vintners Association's been reacting to comments made by the Health Minister at the weekend.

Simon Harris says it would be impossible for people to be in a packed pub until there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

But that is not expected before 2021 and LVA boss Donal O'Keeffe says most pubs will go bust if they have to wait that long.

“There’s 7,000 pubs across the country,” said Mr O’Keeffe

“If there is an extended closure for months and months or even into 2021, it’s clear to us that lots of pubs will not reopen.

“The longer the closure extends, the worse it will be in our sector.

“So what we’re calling on the Government to do, is in that scenario, is put specific supports in place to for publicans to ensure the businesses can stay afloat through the closure.”