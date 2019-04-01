Limerick tech firm partners with London’s biggest bus company

A Limerick firm will provide 3,200 London buses with electronic pre-service inspections after striking a deal with the British capital’s biggest bus company, Go-Ahead London.

Transport technology firm Tranzaura will ensure pre-service vehicle inspection checks across its 2,300-vehicle fleet are electronically undertaken by a mobile phone app, rather than paper-based.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed but is believed to be significant enough that it will allow the Limerick firm, which was founded in 2010, to grow and compete for more international bus routes further afield.

The deal follows a successful three-month pilot last year of 51 all-electric buses at the company’s Waterloo Garage and the app will be introduced to all 16 of its garages during 2019, Tranzaura said.

The firm said the app replaces paper-based checks which are resource intensive, costly and subject to human error, and would enable Go-Ahead London to integrate unplanned maintenance into an electronic maintenance system and positively influence driver behaviour.

Chief executive at Tranzaura, Shane Mann said:

“Instead of a paper trail, the company now has an app that takes a driver through an easily understood safety check to pre-determined standards by walking around the vehicle and recording items on a smartphone.

"We believe there is a market for this solution elsewhere and are pleased to have pioneered it with an operator of international repute.”

Go-Ahead took over the operation of 10% of Dublin Bus routes in September 2018, and now operates more than 20 routes in the Irish capital.

Go-Ahead London chief engineer, Chris McKeown said:

The Waterloo trial proved the technology and it was easily understood by our drivers. Working closely with Tranzaura, we have created a thoughtful and effective check that ensures ongoing compliance.

"By the end of this year, all vehicle defects will be managed in a more proactive manner, supported by accurate report data.”