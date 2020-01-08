News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Lagan-owner Breedon buys Cemex operations in Britain for €209m

Lagan-owner Breedon buys Cemex operations in Britain for €209m
File image.
By Eamon Quinn
Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 04:40 PM

UK building products group Breedon - which owns the Lagan Group in Ireland - is increasing its presence in Britain's troubled building industry with plans to buy facilities in the UK from Mexico's Cemex for £178m (€209m).

It has struck an agreement to buy over 100 Cemex locations, in Scotland, Wales, and England, saying the acquisition will boost its operations and allow it to make cost savings across the group.           

              

"The acquisition is consistent with Breedon's strategy of acquiring earnings-enhancing aggregates-related businesses with strong potential for performance improvements and synergy benefits," it said. 

The price tag includes £155m in cash and involves Breedon taking on £23m in lease liabilities for the Cemex's British locations, which generated earnings of €27m on revenues of £178m in 2018.

Breedon said it will finance the cash payment from existing debt facilities. The London AIM-listed shares rose 5% to value the firm at £1.43bn (€1.7bn).     

In Ireland, Breedon is the owner of the Lagan Group — one of Ireland’s largest cement, building products, and contractors — which it bought in 2018. 

Analysts at Davy said the Cemex British deal "looks inexpensive", with Breedon building its presence in aggregates and asphalt, and includes "28 aggregates quarries, 14 asphalt plants, 49 ready-mix concrete plants, four building product plants, two contracting operations and a cement terminal". 

"Breedon’s acquisition of certain Cemex UK assets looks like a strong strategic fit, executed at an opportune time, without overly stretching the balance sheet," the broker said. 

Breedon chief executive Pat Ward said the deal was also "a step-change in the development of our national asphalt strategy".

There is potential to drive significant performance improvements across these new assets and they will also strengthen our platform for further organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.

"In addition to the cost synergies we anticipate, we also expect the deal to be accretive to both earnings and free cash flow in the first full year, with a positive ongoing impact on the cash generation of the enlarged group."

READ MORE

UK law comes into effect to combat art's dirty money

More on this topic

UK law comes into effect to combat art's dirty moneyUK law comes into effect to combat art's dirty money

‘Heroic’ boys receive commendations after rescuing woman and baby from English canal‘Heroic’ boys receive commendations after rescuing woman and baby from English canal

Big UK supermarkets face clouded outlook on Christmas salesBig UK supermarkets face clouded outlook on Christmas sales

Britain faces long road to full health after weakest growth in a decadeBritain faces long road to full health after weakest growth in a decade

CemexBuildingUKTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential Mortgage switching by homeowners at quarter of boom levels despite €10k saving potential

Hays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadiesHays warns of skills shortage impacting future growth as jobless rate steadies

Business Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regionsBusiness Minister Humphreys defends jobs policy across regions

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city


Lifestyle

The shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with the eclectic list of nominees reflecting the rude health of music in this country at the moment.Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year 2019 announced

There is no definitive reason or direct link between the consumption of eggs and skin breakouts.Natural Health with Megan Sheppard: 'Every time I eat an omelette spots break out on my chin'

The model and nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson talks resolutions, and the benefits of plant-based eating.Rosemary Ferguson: ‘It’s always good to reset’ so why not think about plant-based eating

Fitness guru Joe Wicks talks to Liz Connor about why so many New Year diets fail – and how we can create a healthy new mindset in 2020 instead.Joe Wicks on why you shouldn’t try restrictive dieting this January

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »