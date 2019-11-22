Kerry student's research into solving oceanic and freshwater dead zones wins top award

A Co Kerry student has been honoured with a top award for his research into solving oceanic and freshwater dead zones.

Timothy McGrath, a sixth year student from Killorglin Community College will represent Ireland in the United States at the International Science and Engineering Fair 2020 after this win.

Through research Timothy realised that eutrophication, an enrichment of water by nutrient salts, which causes structural changes to the ecosystem, turns huge areas of the ocean into dead zones and affects many countries as a result.

Dead zones are low-oxygen areas in the world's oceans and large lakes, caused by excessive nutrient pollution from human activities.

SciFest CEO, Sheila Porter, was full of praise for the winner, and the standard of entry in the competition.

“The standard of entries this year has been extraordinary. The aim of SciFest has always been to develop a love of STEM and of inquiry-based learning and every year it is refreshing to see how the students of today continue to love and enjoy immersing themselves in science, technology, engineering and maths," she said.

"The students of today are focussed on the future, the future of our environment and what this means for the global climate."