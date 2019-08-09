News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
July was busiest month in Dublin airport ... ever

File image of Dublin airport
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Almost 3.5m passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in July, making it the busiest month in the airport’s 79-year history.

Passenger numbers increased by 4% compared to the same month last year as the airport welcomed an average of more than 110,000 passengers per day during the month.

The number of passengers travelling to and from continental Europe increased by 5%, as more than 1.9 million people took flights to and from European destinations in July.

The airport went on to claim UK traffic increased by 2%, with almost 939,000 passengers travelling to and from destinations in the UK.

Transatlantic traffic increased by 5%, with more than 484,000 passengers travelling between Dublin and North America last month.

Other international traffic, which includes flights to the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific region, increased by 2%, as almost 111,000 passengers travelled to and from these destinations in July.

The number of passengers on domestic flights declined by 3%, with just over 10,800 people taking flights within the Republic of Ireland last month.

Dublin Airport traffic is up 6% so far this year with more than 19 million passengers travelling through the airport in the seven months to the end of July. Dublin Airport has welcomed just over one million additional passengers during the period.

More than one million passengers have used Dublin Airport as a gateway to connect onward to another destination between January and July, which is a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to Dublin Airport it supports 117,300 jobs in the Irish economy, including 19,200 people employed directly at the airport and its environs.

It claims the economic activity underpinned by Dublin Airport in terms of the spin-off benefits through trade, tourism, and jobs, is worth €8.3 billion to the Irish economy annually.

The airport has flights to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 53 airlines and is the 11th busiest airport in the European Union.

