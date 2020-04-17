News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Irish economy watch: Budget deficit 'at least 10%' this year

Irish economy watch: Budget deficit 'at least 10%' this year
S&P Global Ratings said the hit to the world economy from the Covid-19 crisis will be "longer and more intense than thought". File picture.
Eamon Quinn
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 08:26 PM

Ireland’’s budget deficit will be "at least" 10% of the modified and more accurate measure of annual output, equivalent to at least €20bn, according to Dermot O’Leary at the broker Goodbody.

The chief economist said that he hadn’t formally set his budget deficit estimates but that "using a more appropriate gauge of activity of GNI*, the deficit will, in reality, be above 10% while debt will rise to above 100% once again" when the costs of the Covid-19 crisis are all accounted for. 

The IMF earlier this week forecast much lower deficits and gross debt for Ireland as percentages of GDP -- a measure that overstates the size of the Irish economy by about a third because of the activities of the multinationals. 

"Ireland will also experience a very large due to Ireland’s unique issues with GDP as a comparator," Mr O’’Leary said. 

Ireland posted an annual budget of deficit of 11.6% of GDP, excluding bank costs, in 2009. 

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings said the hit to the world economy from the Covid-19 crisis will be "longer and more intense than thought".

READ MORE

43 more people die from Covid-19 with a further 724 new cases recorded

More on this topic

Covid-19: We stayed inside, stopped the economy - and probably saved thousands of lives Covid-19: We stayed inside, stopped the economy - and probably saved thousands of lives

Governor gives green light for some Florida beaches to reopenGovernor gives green light for some Florida beaches to reopen

Stormont set to develop post-Covid recovery planStormont set to develop post-Covid recovery plan

Head coach Wayne Pivac reveals some Wales players have had coronavirusHead coach Wayne Pivac reveals some Wales players have had coronavirus


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus