IMI listed among world's top 50 for executive education

The Irish Management Institute (IMI) has become the first Irish educator to be listed in the Financial Times global top 50 for executive education.

The award sees IMI jump 11 places in the open rankings and five places in the custom rankings.

It covers all of IMI's diplomas and its short and customised executive education.

Dr Simon Boucher, CEO of IMI, said: “Entering into the top 50 in executive education in the world is a proud day for us, and a testament to the amazing businesses and leaders we support.

The journey we’ve been on over the last number of years is best demonstrated by the impacts we have had on our customer’s personal and working lives – that is where the real pleasure of the work comes from.

Acquired by UCC in 2017, IMI has invested heavily in the last two years in its executive education facilities, programme portfolio and learning design.

This was followed by a full relaunch of the IMI brand in early 2019 with a commitment to ‘Inspire Leadership Performance’.

Prof Patrick O’Shea, President of UCC, said: “IMI should be incredibly proud of entering into the Top 50 list of Executive Education Providers in the world.

"Since IMI joined the UCC family, it has gone from strength to strength, positioning Irish business education as a leader on the global stage.

“I’m particularly excited about IMI’s capacity to use these accolades as a launch pad to expanding its impact internationally, in partnership with UCC and Cork University Business School.”

The FT rankings are an important benchmark for the executive education industry.

They are based on feedback from clients and the marketplace, on criteria including quality of learning experience, participants in the room, gender diversity, follow up on programmes, facilities and faculty diversity.