News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

HR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas party

HR body warn against employers putting on free bar at Christmas party
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 12:18 PM

Employers should reconsider the idea of having an open bar at office Christmas parties, according to a professional body for HR learning and development.

CIPD Ireland says while some might feel they’re showing generosity towards their hard-working teams, it’s not worth the risk.

Company Director Mary Connaughton said the advice is based on feedback from members around the country.

"Alcohol is a problem-causer at workplace social events. How many times have we heard the excuse ‘I drank too much’? For us, the solution is simple. Cut down on the amount of alcohol on offer. Provide a couple of drinks if you like, but make sure there are non-alcoholic alternatives and food available - avoid an open bar at all costs!”

Employers have certain responsibilities when it comes to activities they’ve arranged outside the normal workplace, even beyond office hours, and CIPD Ireland says they need to make sure they’re familiar with these.

Likewise, employees must bear in mind that they are expected to behave in a responsible manner and not put others in a position where they feel uncomfortable.

Ms Connaughton went on: “Around two thirds of Irish workplaces have drawn up a ‘Dignity at Work’ policy, covering areas of respect, discrimination, bullying, harassment,. We’d suggest that when people are mailing out updates on the party planning, they should refer to that policy, and invite people to have a look. Make sure a hard copy of the policy is available and visible in the office. It helps to get the point across that respect for yourself and others is expected, and consequences can follow if this is not maintained”.

READ MORE

Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

CIPD Ireland is also highlighting the changing profile of Irish workplaces, which means alcohol can be an unwelcome factor when colleagues are socialising.

Ms Connaughton said she was pleased to see the diversity taking root in Irish workplaces.

“Many employers in Ireland set a great example of welcoming people from different backgrounds, and this is a wonderful asset, but must be respected at events like the Christmas party.

"Alcohol shouldn’t be centre stage and other types of activities should be considered. The idea is that, no more than during a normal work day, people must not be made uncomfortable. That’s the best starting point for creating a Christmas party atmosphere where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves, which is exactly what you want from the occasion!”

CIPD Ireland sad it was also welcoming the growing number of workplaces breaking the mould of the traditional office Christmas party, to try out activity days or other initiatives to allow workers to have a good time, without introducing alcohol to the occasion.

CIPD Ireland is an international, professional body which focuses on HR and learning. Its mission is to champion better work and working lives. By educating and developing people in the HR profession, it aims to improve working practices.

READ MORE

Employment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in November

More on this topic

Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40mGrapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

Business movers: The latest appointments in the business worldBusiness movers: The latest appointments in the business world

Focus on life sciences key to Fastnet’s successFocus on life sciences key to Fastnet’s success

Cork conference ‘ambassadors’ honoured amid renewed call for events centre progressCork conference ‘ambassadors’ honoured amid renewed call for events centre progress

HRBusinessAlcoholTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Employment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in NovemberEmployment numbers up by 63,000 in 2018; Live Register figures down by 1.2% in November

Daily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper salesDaily Mail owner buoyed by online growth amid sliding newspaper sales

Grapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40mGrapevine: Treemetrics rolls out app as part of plans to drive its revenue to €40m

Business movers: The latest appointments in the business worldBusiness movers: The latest appointments in the business world


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »