Healthcare company announces plans to recruit 200 new staff

NUA healthcare already employs 1,600 people in Ireland. File picture.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:25 AM

NUA healthcare have announced plans to recruit as many as 200 new personnel today.

The company is Ireland's largest provider of residential services for people with intellectual disabilities and mental health issues.

The healthcare provider already employs about 1,600 people in 53 centres across Ireland.

NUA healthcare said it has seen a spike in demand recently but that it is not directly related to Covid-19.

NUA's recruitment manager, Michelle Kirwan, said: “Our services are very intensive, but our work is hugely rewarding, and we offer excellent career development opportunities.

"We have grown employee numbers by 300 over the past 2 years and we expect a similar level of growth in the coming years. We offer an attractive package for the right employees to join us.”

Ms Kirwan said she is seeking to recruit nurses, social care workers with level 7 or 8 qualifications and assistant support workers with FETAC level 5 qualifications.

Nua’s quality and safety manager, Eric Behan said that the company is prepared in the event of a resident testing positive for Covid-19.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of our team and the work they are doing in the context of Covid-19”.

