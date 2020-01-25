News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Harcourt posts profit of €23m and reduces debt

Harcourt posts profit of €23m and reduces debt
Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal. The hotel is owned by Harcourt Developments.
By Gordon Deegan
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Pat Doherty’s Harcourt Developments have sold sites in Las Vegas for $14m (€12.6m) and in Latvia for €2m to help reduce the group’s €630.4m debt.

Accounts by the group’s Marzocco Unlimited also confirm the business had agreed to sell Clonmannon House in Co Wicklow.

Marzocco returned to the black in 2018 to post a pre-tax profit of just over €23m as revenues increased by 43% to over €96.3m.

It booked a gain of over €21.4m on a revaluation of assets and also paid net interest of €31.3m. The group business includes offices, hotels, and a number of major shopping centres in Ireland, including the Titanic in Belfast and centres in Limerick and Galway. The hotels include the five-star Lough Eske in Co Donegal and the Carlisle Bay in Antigua.

“Overall, the group is still generating sufficient cash surplus to cover its operating costs and the capital-interest repayment obligations to all of its banks,” the directors said in the accounts.

“All of the hotels within the portfolio performed well during 2018 and are continuing to trade strongly in line with projections during 2019,” they said. The group’s cash rose to over €12.5m. The value of its tangible assets increased to €296.5m.

Staff numbers increased to 821 and staff costs rose from €19.7m to €20.8m, and pay to directors rose to €396,000. It generated €35.1m from rental income; €31.7m from its hotels; and €29.4m from development and construction.

More on this topic

Budget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next yearBudget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next year

GoMo customers face 'verification' issuesGoMo customers face 'verification' issues

An Taisce objection puts Jurys Inn Galway extension plan on holdAn Taisce objection puts Jurys Inn Galway extension plan on hold

IHCA seeks to put crisis in health sector at heart of election debateIHCA seeks to put crisis in health sector at heart of election debate

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Oil price falls as virus fears hit hardOil price falls as virus fears hit hard

Budget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next yearBudget hotel operator EasyHotel to open Dublin property next year

Financier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headachesFinancier’s fresh investment doubts add to Boeing’s 737-Max headaches

RTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guestsRTÉ to spend around €350k on leading hotels for guests


Lifestyle

IT IS movie award season and Irish designers and their luxury creations were the stars of the silver screen this week.From red carpet to luxe rugs: Ireland's designers get movie-star treatment

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »