Glounthaune shop secures planning permission for €2m redevelopment

Kate Gravina, Sheena O'Neill, Kerri O'Neill, Geraldine O'Neill, Louise O'Leary, Svetlana Lukic and Jacek Sulej outside Fitzpatrick’s Foodstore. Photos: Cathal Noonan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 01:52 PM

A Glounthaune shop has secured planning permission for an extensive €2m redevelopment.

Fitzpatrick’s Foodstore, a fourth-generation family business, will be extended into the adjoining pub, The Great O’Neill.

The store will be transformed into a 5,000sq feet premises, which they say has the potential to become a destination food store.

The extension will help to expand Fitzpatrick’s current deli and bakery services, which have grown sizeably in recent years.

Their catering service will also see a boost as a result of the redevelopment, with new plans including the creation of a designated in-store space for that side of the business.

Kerri O'Neill, manager, with her mum and dad, Martin and Geraldine O'Neill.

Owned and operated by Kerri O’Neill and her parents, Geraldine and Martin, the store first opened in 1942.

Kerri said: “Today is an important milestone for my family, and also for independently owned local businesses.

“It emphasises the importance of supporting local in order to create thriving communities.

“We are very excited about the plans for our new store and its future in Glounthaune.”

